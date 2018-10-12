Delhi HC dismisses Monsanto plea against CCI probe of officers, directors

The on Friday dismissed writ petitions filed by and its group seeking to restrain the (CCI) from investigating its officers, including directors, for violation of anti-trust laws.

In 2015 and 2016, the CCI, in a majority order, had ordered the investigation against Monsanto, Holdings Private Limited, Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company, and Biotech (India) Limited for forcing anti-competitive agreements and abusing its dominant position in the country's seeds market.

It had found prima-facie evidence of the group misusing their dominant position and ordered a detailed probe. The application was made to the by Ministry of Agriculture and three Indian -- Nuziveedu Seeds, Prabhat Agri Biotech, and Pravardhan Seeds.





In response, MMBL and others had approached the high court, seeking to restrain the from conducting any investigation. In a separate writ petition, it also sought the court's permission to restrain the from investigating its officers.

This is the second bunch of petitions dismissed by the high court. The main petitions are still being heard.

In response to the court order, a Monsanto India spokesman said, "We await orders from the court and will evaluate our next steps after we study it in detail."



Monsanto said it had completely cooperated with the CCI and the director general's office in the ongoing investigation. "We have provided information requested by the CCI, including making individuals available for deposition to enable the investigation," the company said.