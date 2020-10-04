Delhi's peak power demand reaching pre-Covid levels as economy opens up

-
ALSO READ
Delhi power discoms see rise in residential rooftop solar power connections
Delhi govt allows discoms to avail loans under Atmanirbhar package
Delhi discoms record up to 90% rise in digital payments during lockdown
Power discoms asks people not to fly kites near electricity installations
Discoms obligated to pay for electricity within 45 days: Power Ministry
-
The peak power demand of Delhi is fast catching up with pre-COVID levels as an increasing number of economic activities are being allowed under the Centre's 'Unlock' process, discom officials said.
In September this year, the peak power demand was just 5.9 per cent lower as compared to the corresponding month last year.
"In April, during the height of COVID-19-induced lockdown, there was a gap of around 40 per cent in comparison to the peak power demand of 2019.
"The gap reduced to just about 5.9 in September. The peak power demand in September 2019 was 6,626 MW, while it was 6,231 MW this year," discom officials said.
Moreover, ever since the restrictions were eased on May 18, Delhi's peak power demand has increased by over 50 per cent. Compare the peak power demand since April 2020, it has increased by over 87 per cent, they said.
This year, due to the lockdown and weather conditions, the peak power demand recorded has been muted (6,314 MW on June 29, 2020).
Delhi's all-time high peak power demand was recorded on July 2, 2019, when it clocked 7,409 MW.
During the height of lockdown, there was a sharp reduction in the power demand during the day due to closure of commercial and industrial establishments.
However, there was no impact on Delhi's domestic load, which is around 75 per cent of the total power load of the city.
Infact, there was a slight increase in this category, they said.
"After the end of the lockdown 3.0 on May 17 and easing of restrictions, Delhi's peak power has started increasing and the gap has narrowed.
Though Delhi's peak power demand in September 2020 was 6,231 MW as compared to 6,626 MW last year, this year, it surpassed the corresponding peak power demand of last year on 14 days by up to 28 per cent," discom officials said.
Earlier, in July and August this year, Delhi's peak power demand surpassed last year's peak power demand on corresponding days on 13 occasions 7 days in July and 6 days in August, they added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU