Dassault, Shiv Nadar University set up research centre in Greater Noida

Software industry major has established a research centre in collaboration with University in Uttar Pradesh's

The University- Centre of Excellence (SDC) is for research, innovation, design and entrepreneurship, and is also aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of multidisciplinary education, the varsity said in a statement.

It said the focus is on preparing students to develop products or services and be better equipped for opportunities across industries in the new global economy.

Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, said, "As a company we are committed to inspire, nurture and develop the workforce of the future in India in technologies that matter in the domain of manufacturing, infrastructure and life sciences."



"Tomorrow's innovations in these sectors will be based on the user experience and therefore design thinking in today's engineers keeping the human experience at the centre is critical," he added.

University Vice Chancellor Rupamanjari Ghosh said the SDC's emphasis is on fostering research and innovation to develop real-life, sustainable solutions of 21st century.

"We promote project-based learning at SNU, and SDC is a big step in that direction. We're delighted to partner with Dassault Systemes and collaborate with their great team to bring these mind-boggling technologies to our incredible students and faculty," Ghosh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)