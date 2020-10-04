Dassault, Shiv Nadar University set up research centre in Greater Noida

-
Software industry major Dassault Systemes has established a research centre in collaboration with Shiv Nadar University in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.
The Shiv Nadar University-Dassault Systemes Centre of Excellence (SDC) is for research, innovation, design and entrepreneurship, and is also aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of multidisciplinary education, the varsity said in a statement.
It said the focus is on preparing students to develop products or services and be better equipped for opportunities across industries in the new global economy.
Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systemes said, "As a company we are committed to inspire, nurture and develop the workforce of the future in India in technologies that matter in the domain of manufacturing, infrastructure and life sciences."
"Tomorrow's innovations in these sectors will be based on the user experience and therefore design thinking in today's engineers keeping the human experience at the centre is critical," he added.
Shiv Nadar University Vice Chancellor Rupamanjari Ghosh said the SDC's emphasis is on fostering research and innovation to develop real-life, sustainable solutions of 21st century.
"We promote project-based learning at SNU, and SDC is a big step in that direction. We're delighted to partner with Dassault Systemes and collaborate with their great team to bring these mind-boggling technologies to our incredible students and faculty," Ghosh said.
