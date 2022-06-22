Delhivery set to expand infra footprint in Greater Mumbai, Bengaluru

services firm Delhivery, said it plans to expand its infrastructure in the two key cities of Bhiwandi (Greater Mumbai) and . is collaborating with on a 700,000 sq ft mega-gateway in Greater and with for a one million-plus sq ft facility in Bengaluru, which will also include a warehouse for multi-channel order fulfilment for Delhivery’s customers. These fully-automated large integrated trucking terminals will be operational by 2023 and will increase Delhivery's processing capacity to meet the customer demand from the South and West.

“We will continue to drive speed, reliability, and cost-efficiency for all our customers through these ongoing investments,” said Ajith Pai, chief operating officer, .

Bodapati Bhaskar, CEO of Enterprises Limited said with the growth of the cargo sector in the country, there is a need to augment the infrastructure.

Anshul Singhal, managing director, One Parks said with the logistics and warehousing sector going through a transformational phase in India, this partnership will take the firm one step closer to positively value add to its client’s business requirements.