Fintech firm udaanCapital says it enabled Rs 2,200 cr credit to retailers
Business Standard

May take some weeks to delist lending apps violating new Google Play policy

Verification involves manual interventions that can be quite complex

Topics
Google Play Store | Google Play apps | digital lending

Sourabh Lele  |  New Delhi 

Delisting lending apps over Google Play’s new policy may take a few weeks

The taking down of personal loan apps that do not comply with a new Google Play Store policy requiring them to share a link with partner banks and NBFCs, may take a few weeks, sources said. This is because the verification involves manual interventions, they added. This comes a day after the compliance deadline of the new policy.

Read our full coverage on Google Play Store

First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 17:10 IST

