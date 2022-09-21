May take some weeks to delist lending apps violating new Google Play policy

The taking down of personal loan apps that do not comply with a new Play Store policy requiring them to share a link with partner banks and NBFCs, may take a few weeks, sources said. This is because the verification involves manual interventions, they added. This comes a day after the compliance deadline of the new policy.

