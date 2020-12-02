Dell most trusted brand for 2nd straight year, iPhone at 4th slot: Report

A consumer poll has ranked American computer brand as the most trusted brand in the country for the second year in a row, with Mi Mobiles occupying the second slot.

Samsung Mobiles is at the third slot, while and LG Television occupy the fourth and fifth slot, respectively, as per the tenth edition of TRA Research's brand trust report.

The ranking is based on a primary research conducted based on inputs from 1,711 consumer influencers across 16 cities. Over 8,000 brands from 323 categories were analyzed.

Chinese mobile brand Oppo is at the sixth slot and Sony Entertainment Television is ranked seventh.

From the auto sector, market leader Maruti Suzuki tops the list and is placed at eighth rank, followed by Samsung Televisions and Vivo Mobiles.

TRA Research has been into consumer insights and brand analytics for the past one decade.

Commenting on the ranking, TRA Research CEO N Chandramouli said the impact of the pandemic is visible on the trust placed on brands, leading to dethroning of many erstwhile category leaders.

