Deposit maturity claim documents at nearest office anywhere, says LIC

(LIC) has allowed policyholders to deposit their maturity claim documents at their nearest LIC office anywhere in the country, in light of the restriction on movement due to the ongoing pandemic, with immediate effect. But it will be valid till the end of the month.

LIC has allowed its 113 divisional offices, 2048 branches, 1526 satellite offices and 74 customer zones to receive maturity claims documents from policyholders whose maturity payments are due, irrespective of the servicing branch of the policy. However, the actual claim payment will be processed by the servicing branch only. The documents will be digitally transferred through LIC’s All India Network.

If a policyholder is in one city and the policy document is in another city then, the documents can be deposited separately at two different places.