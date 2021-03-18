Deposit maturity claim documents at nearest office anywhere, says LIC

-
ALSO READ
As 6 pvt insurers set to increase term plan premiums, LIC won't raise rates
HDFC Life, SBI Life hit 52-week high: Tech charts show further upside
SBI Life, HDFC Life: Insurance cos eyeing reforms, stay invested: Analysts
Life insurers Q2 numbers reveal a toss up between growth and profitability
AU Small Finance, ICICI Pru Life tie up to offer life insurance solutions
-
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has allowed policyholders to deposit their maturity claim documents at their nearest LIC office anywhere in the country, in light of the restriction on movement due to the ongoing pandemic, with immediate effect. But it will be valid till the end of the month.
LIC has allowed its 113 divisional offices, 2048 branches, 1526 satellite offices and 74 customer zones to receive maturity claims documents from policyholders whose maturity payments are due, irrespective of the servicing branch of the policy. However, the actual claim payment will be processed by the servicing branch only. The documents will be digitally transferred through LIC’s All India Network.
If a policyholder is in one city and the policy document is in another city then, the documents can be deposited separately at two different places.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU