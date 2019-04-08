Rs 8,700 cr dermatology market is the new king in the pharma sector

Chronic therapies to treat blood sugar levels and heart conditions have dominated the growth charts in the Rs 1.3-trillion Indian pharma market for a long time. While these segments continue to grow, skin-related ailments, or dermatology, is making its presence felt for the first time.

The Rs 8,700 crore dermatology market has been the fastest-growing therapy segment in the domestic market over the last three years, outperforming the larger categories of diabetes and cardiac treatments. In a recent note, CLSA attributed the growth to changing climatic conditions and pollution as they ...