Lufthansa, Swiss to resume flights to Mumbai from Frankfurt, Zurich
Business Standard

Despite lockdown relaxations, courier industry stares at bleak future

The courier industry in India is made up of varied players starting from large multinational firms such as DHL, United Parcel Service (UPS) and FedEx India to domestic firms comprising Blue Dart, DTDC

Aditi Divekar  |  Mumbai 

With about 60 per cent of the domestic courier industry being fragmented and unorganised, it is staring at a bleak future despite the latest set of relaxation norms from the Ministry of Home Affairs. “Almost 80 per cent of this industry runs on credit and is largely made up of mid- and small-sized players. With inter-state lockdowns continuing and major consuming areas marked as Red zone, business is dead today.

Nothing is moving for courier industry players,” Manoj Kale, secretary at Couriers Association of India (CAI) told Business Standard. CAI is formed to ...

First Published: Thu, May 14 2020. 22:22 IST

