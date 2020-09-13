DGCA, airlines & 24-hr confusion over in-flight photography ban diktat

An angry regulator warning airlines with two-week suspension of routes if they don’t enforce a ban on on-board led to CEOs scratching their heads on how to stop mobile and anxious flyers asking if clicking a selfie may lead them being included in the dreaded ‘no-fly list’.

Multiple airlines such as IndiGo and GoAir informed the that they were amending their in-flight announcements to include an additional line about ban on mobile and related disciplinary actions.

“Thank you stupid Indian media and television. You have made the government reverse its own policy of photography on board aircraft. All those lovely photos showing the real cabin are now no longer possible. We are moving from the Republic of India to #BANdia,” Devesh Agarwal, editor of aviation blog Bangalore Aviation, wrote on Twitter.

Another tweet, this time by Ameya Joshi, founder of aviation blog Network Thoughts, said: “Things I will have to do henceforth, before I book a flight. Pray that nobody clicks a photo 14 days prior to my travel.”

But by evening, the was forced to issue a clarification, saying they intended to ban heavy equipment photography and videography that creates chaos and disrupts air safety, and not amateur photography by mobile.

Experts said the regulator doesn’t have the power to impose financial penalty and is forced to threaten airlines to act or face disruption in operations.

The media frenzy over Kangana Ranaut, which spilled over to a Chandigarh-Mumbai IndiGo aircraft, underlined the importance of clear communication in government orders and the importance of regulators having powers to impose financial penalty on errant airlines and airports rather than disrupting their operations.

IndiGo flight 6E 264 saw crew of several TV channels following the actress, seeking comments after the BMC demolished "illegal" constructions at her office in the financial capital. In the video, clicked by a passenger, the TV crew were without mask and crowding the aisle.

The DGCA, in a communication to IndiGo, said that the airline failed to act and asked it to take action against the unruly passengers. IndiGo retorted back saying their staff followed all requisite protocols, including announcements to restrict photography, and follow social distancing norms. “At one point, the cabin crew even parked a food cart in front of third row so that no one could come forward,” IndiGo wrote back.

However, the airline had, earlier this year, banned comedian Kunal Kamra for three months after he had an altercation with journalist Arnab Goswami. Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had defended the ban then.

An executive from a rival airline said: “Ideally the should ban carriage of videography equipment on board. But they will not do that as they’re afraid of facing flak from the press… Most cameramen refuse to put such costly equipment in the cargo hold.”

“But IndiGo security at the airport should have ensured that batteries were taken out of the camera, so that they can’t be used on-board. They didn’t even report the incident to the DGCA,” the executive said.

IndiGo officials said the airline’s investigation committee started looking at the case only after the DGCA diktat. “Following the investigation, appropriate actions will be taken against errant flyers, which can include a three-month suspension from travelling by air,” an IndiGo executive said.

The 24-hour confusion over an order between airlines and regulator DGCA once again raised the question on who will bell an errant passenger? While the rules gives mandate to airlines to act in such cases, airlines, wary of their brand image and raking controversies, put the onus on the regulator to initiate action.

“DGCA not having power to penalise airlines leaves a large gap in implementing and enforcing rules. Unless the airlines and airport have a fear of financial loss for not following regulations, things become difficult,” a senior DGCA official said.

On Monday, a crucial bill will be introduced in Lok Sabha to amend the Aircraft Act, wherein the DGCA would be given power to impose fine of up to ~1 crore on airlines and airports for violations.

“Hope things will change then and airlines will not shy away from implementing tough decisions to improve safety,” the official said.