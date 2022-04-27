DGCA deregisters Air India's 4 Boeing 747 jets not in operation since 2020

-
ALSO READ
How capable are IAF's multirole Rafale fighter jets?
Jet in 'advanced discussions' with Boeing, Airbus for buying aircraft
Airbus expects Indian aviation mkt to grow in single digits for next 20 yrs
Legal spat over paint: Airbus hits back at Qatar with $220-mn A350 claim
Airbus says deliveries of new airline jets are nosing higher
-
Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has deregistered Air India's four Boeing 747 jumbo jets that were not in operation since February 2020, sources said on Wednesday.
It is not clear what will be done with these four planes now, they added.
Planes as old as these 747s consume a huge amount of fuel and require extensive maintenance, they said.
Tata Group took control of Air India on January 27 after successfully winning the bid for the airline on October 8 last year.
The salt-to-software conglomerate is expected to put in a fresh order with either Boeing or Airbus for new wide-bodied aircraft for Air India, the sources said.
Till about two years ago, the aforementioned 747s were being used to operate international flights for top dignitaries such as president, prime minister and vice president.
When they were not in service of dignitaries, the four jumbo jets were being used for international commercial passenger flights.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU