DHFL-Yes Bank case: ED takes Pune businessman Avinash Bhosle in custody

-
ALSO READ
CBI arrests ABIL group chairman Avinash Bhosale in Yes Bank-DHFL scam case
Bhosale allegedly received 'kickbacks' to facilitate loans from DHFL: CBI
5 days after arrest, Bhosale sent to CBI custody till June 8 in graft case
DHFL: NCLAT sets aside order that directed to consider Wadhwan's 2nd offer
CBI arrests realtor Sanjay Chhabria in YES Bank-DHFL corruption case
-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday took Pune-based businessman Avinash Bhosale into custody from Arthur Road Jail in an alleged corruption case pertaining to Yes Bank and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL).
He will be produced before a court later in the day.
Bhosale, 61, was earlier arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and on May 26. The CBI had taken him to Delhi for further interrogation and he was in its custody till June 8.
He was then sent back to Arthur jail custody.
The ED had asked Bhosale to empty his Pune-based residential property which was attached last year.
Bhosale has been accused for allegedly routing ill-gotten money through his Maharashtra based real estate companies.
In 2018, Bhosale had received around Rs 68.82 crore from DHFL. It was said that it was consultancy charges received by him. The probe agency has claimed that Bhosale didn't provide any consultancy service to DHFL and the money received by him was nothing but alleged proceed of crime.
--IANS
atk/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU