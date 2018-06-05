DigiConnectt raises $125,000 in seed funding at $5 mn pre-market valuation

DigiConnecttTechnologys, an analytics and AI company has raised $125,000 in seed funding from US-based transport management solutions leader

The Bengaluru-based start-up plans to use the funding for technology advancement and to strengthen its product line-up.

A sales analytics and enablement solution that challenges traditional sales methodologies, L Connectt is DigiConnectt's flagship product. Its AI-powered engine SimplifAI infuses advanced business intelligence into the ecosystem to boost resource performance and market penetration.

The company, which now has a pre-market valuation of $5 million, will invest the funds towards product innovation and in consolidating its research capabilities. has filed patents for 24 features of L Connectt.

"We will be investing in R&D to optimize L Connectt and its feature sets. We will be adding additional workforce in an effort to add value to our product portfolio," said founder and managing director of DigiConnectt, Prrashanth H Nagaraj.

Aspire Logistics attributes its decision to invest in DigiConnecttto its potential to grow into a global leader in the sales and CRM industry. Alex King, President of Aspire Logistics, says "In the sales and CRM space, I believe that the offerings currently available are not as robust to meet the requirements of most businesses. These applications are heavily reliant on data entry and maintenance with limited offerings. L Connectt is a versatile, user-friendly application that allows for mobility and is much easier to implement -- whether for a small company or a large enterprise."

was founded in the year 2017 by Prrashanth. Aimed at helping organisations with business intelligence insights, the company focuses on developing products that enhance sales productivity and effectiveness within an organisation.

Prrashanthhas worked in the sales industry for nearly two decades. He says, "I understand that sale is an art that requires deeper insights about prospects and customers that go beyond the surface level market landscape knowledge. By infusing AI and machine learning-driven analytics into sales processes at the right time, L Connectt gives businesses an edge over their competition.