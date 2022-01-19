Diginoor.io raises $1 million seed funding from Contrary Capital, Polygon

-
: Diginoor.io, a non-fungible token (NFT) market place founded by city-based entrepreneurs Shaamil Karim and Yash Rathod, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 1 million funding for its plans to hire a talented team.
"The round saw participation from Contrary Capital, Polygon Fund, Sandeep Nailwal, Kunal Shah, Embassy Capital MD Abdul Wahab Al-Halabi and others," a press release said here.
Karim and Rathod aim to make NFT adoption mainstream in India with curated Indian entertainment content adapted for the web 3.0 space.
Some of the partners of Diginoor.io include AVM Productions, Reliance Entertainment and a host of other major studios, the release said.
"We started Diginoor to sell NFTs of iconic Indian cinema content...we plan on using these funds to hire a talented team across functions and tap into the plethora of content in the Indian media industry," Karim said.
Rathod said, "we are here to build the web 3.0 revolution, homegrown out of India, through cinema and gaming. We are building exciting projects at Diginoor using NFTs and smart contract-powered decentralised gaming."
Till date, Diginoor.io said it has sold out its first NFT collection from Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Sivaji - The Boss. "Diginoor also plans to start selling Bollywood NFTs along with exclusive music and celebrity NFTs..," the statement added.
