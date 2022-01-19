Global IT spending to reach $4.5 trillion in 2022, says Gartner report

-
ALSO READ
Govt spending to push private capex higher after multi-year deleveraging
Explained: How much political parties spent on publicity in last 5 years
What's behind Indians' credit card spending surge in recent months?
With Biden spending plan blocked, economists lower 2022 growth forecasts
CBSE introduces Blockchain to go paperless, secure results
-
With an increase of 5.1 per cent from 2021, the global IT spending is projected to reach $4.5 trillion this year, a new report has said.
Despite the potential impact of the Omicron variant, economic recovery with high expectations for digital market prosperity will continue to boost technology investments, according to market research firm Gartner.
"2022 is the year that the future returns for the CIO," John-David Lovelock, distinguished research vice president at Gartner, said in a statement.
"They are now in a position to move beyond the critical, short-term projects over the past two years and focus on the long term. Simultaneously, staff skills gaps, wage inflation and the war for talent will push CIOs to rely more on consultancies and managed service firms to pursue their digital strategies," Lovelock added.
Gartner forecasts that the IT services segment -- which includes consulting and managed services -- is expected to have the second-highest spending growth in 2022, reaching $1.3 trillion, up 7.9 per cent from 2021. Business and technology consulting spending, specifically, is expected to grow 10 per cent in 2022.
By 2025, organisations will increase their reliance on external consultants, as the greater urgency and accelerated pace of change widen the gap between organisations' digital business ambitions and their internal resources and capabilities, the report said. "This will be particularly poignant with cloud as it serves as a key element in achieving digital ambitions and supporting hybrid work," said Lovelock.
"Gartner expects the vast majority of large organisations to use external consultants to develop their cloud strategy over the next few years," Lovelock added.
--IANS
vc/na/svn/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU