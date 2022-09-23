Dilip Asbe reappointed MD & CEO of NPCI for five years at firm's AGM

The (NPCI) has reappointed Dilip Asbe as the managing director and (MD&CEO) of the company for a period of five years, with effect from January 8, 2023.

“The shareholders of at its annual general meeting held on September 22 have approved the re-appointment of Dilip Asbe as the MD& of for a period of five years, with effect from January 8, 2023,” said the company in a statement.

Asbe took over as MD& of in January 2018. Prior to that, he was the firm's chief operating officer for close to 5 years, before which he served as the chief technology officer.

NPCI is the umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. Under Asbe’s leadership NPCI’s flagship product (UPI) has grown leaps and bounds and is now the most preferred digital payments platform in the country.