Dish TV board to consider fundraising of up to Rs 1,000 cr next week

Dish TV Ltd on Tuesday said its board will meet next week to consider raising up to Rs 1,000 crore by issue of permissible securities.
The DTH service provider's board had on February 7 this year considered various options for fundraising. It had also granted in-principal approval to explore and initiate the process of fundraising through permissible modes and issue of permissible securities, for an amount up to Rs 1,000 crore, in one or more tranches.
Later on February 17, the board constituted a 'Fund Raising Committee' for "recommending, taking actions and monitoring in the matters of raising funds and related matters thereof", Dish TV said in a regulatory filing.
Its board meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday, June 21 to "consider the proposal for fundraising by issue of permissible securities, including through rights issue, preferential issue or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof", the company said.
