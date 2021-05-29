Divi's Lab Q4 net profit rises 25% to Rs 488 cr, aided by low base

-
ALSO READ
Project pipeline, ongoing expansion offer revenue visibility for Divi's
Divi's Labs m-cap crosses Rs 1 trillion; stock zooms 109% in CY 2020 so far
Here is a Bull Spread Strategy on Divi's Lab by Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec
Glenmark arm, Emcure, 3 other pharma cos line up Rs 7,000-cr IPOs
570,114 vials of anti-black fungus drug will be available in June: Govt
-
Divi's Laboratories on Saturday reported 25 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 488 crore for the quarter ended March.
It had reported profit after tax of Rs 392 crore in Q4 FY20. Though tax expenses rose from Rs 83 crore to Rs 164 crore in Q4 FY21, total revenues rose 20 per cent on-year to Rs 1,741 crore from Rs 1,453 crore.
The company benefited from a low base in the year-ago quarter which was hit by the Covid-19 national lockdown.
However, the company's earnings showed strong traction in 2020-21 due to a surge in demand for bulk drugs caused by the pandemic.
For the financial year ended March, the company's board of directors approved a final dividend of Rs 20 per share.
Divi's Labs took a capacity expansion with an estimated investment of Rs 400 crore for fast-tracking a customs synthesis project.
A part of the project has been completed and become operational, it said adding that rest of the plan will be completed during early part of the next financial year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU