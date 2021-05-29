JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

BoB reports net loss of Rs 1,046 cr in Q4, to raise additional Rs 5,000 cr
Business Standard

Divi's Lab Q4 net profit rises 25% to Rs 488 cr, aided by low base

However, the company's earnings showed strong traction in 2020-21 due to a surge in demand for bulk drugs caused by the pandemic

Topics
Divi's Laboratories | Q4 Results

ANI 

stocks, stock market, m arket, sensex, growth, revenue, earnings, results, Q2,Q1, Q3, Q4, COMPANY, nse, bse,

Divi's Laboratories on Saturday reported 25 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 488 crore for the quarter ended March.

It had reported profit after tax of Rs 392 crore in Q4 FY20. Though tax expenses rose from Rs 83 crore to Rs 164 crore in Q4 FY21, total revenues rose 20 per cent on-year to Rs 1,741 crore from Rs 1,453 crore.

The company benefited from a low base in the year-ago quarter which was hit by the Covid-19 national lockdown.

However, the company's earnings showed strong traction in 2020-21 due to a surge in demand for bulk drugs caused by the pandemic.

For the financial year ended March, the company's board of directors approved a final dividend of Rs 20 per share.

Divi's Labs took a capacity expansion with an estimated investment of Rs 400 crore for fast-tracking a customs synthesis project.

A part of the project has been completed and become operational, it said adding that rest of the plan will be completed during early part of the next financial year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, May 29 2021. 16:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.