Max Healthcare profit after tax up 31% to Rs 70 crore in March quarter

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Apple launches over-ear type AirPods Max wireless headphones at Rs 59,900
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review: Hard-to-beat phone in midrange segment
Direct tax compliance set to be made easier in upcoming Budget
Centre surpasses its revenue targets but higher food subsidy cancels gains
-
Max Healthcare on Friday reported 31.11 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 69.69 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
The company had posted a PAT of Rs 53.15 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, Max Healthcare Institute said in a filing to BSE.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 801.86 crore for the quarter under review. It was Rs 247.86 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.
For the fiscal year ended March this year, the company posted a loss of Rs 137.55 crore as against a PAT of Rs 58.99 crore in 2019-20, the filing said.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,504.67 crore in the last fiscal year. It was Rs 1,059.03 crore in 2019-20, it added.
Net debt during the quarter reduced by Rs 1,323 crore to Rs 544 crore on account of net proceeds of QIP and cash flow from operations, Max Healthcare said.
"With ample room to scale up existing occupancies and improved international revenue share post abatement of the second surge of COVID-19, Q4 results in a way indicate the trajectory our network is geared for in terms of future performance," Max Healthcare Institute Chairman and MD Abhay Soi said.
"As we enter into the new fiscal year, I am confident to continue our robust performance and gain further traction as one of the most trusted healthcare service providers in India," he added.
Shares of Max Healthcare Institute settled at Rs 224.65 per scrip on BSE, down 2.81 per cent from its previous close.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU