City Union Bank reports net profit of Rs 111 cr in March quarter

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
BS Banking Annual: Total assets to interest income, here're the key numbers
BS CEO Round Table: Six bank chiefs discuss paradigm shift in banking space
BS Technology Round Table: Covid-19 pandemic sends digital payments soaring
Reserve Bank imposes penalty on City Union Bank, 3 other lenders
-
Private sector City Union Bank on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 111.18 crore in the last quarter ended March 2021.
There was a net loss of Rs 95.30 crore in the same quarter of 2019-20.
Total income during Q4 FY21 was down at Rs 1,121.43 crore as against Rs 1,220.98 crore in the same quarter a year ago, City Union Bank said in a regulatory filing.
On a full-year basis, there was a rise of 24.45 per cent in its net profit during 2020-21 at Rs 592.82 crore as against Rs 476.32 crore in FY'20.
Income during the year 2020-21, however, fell a tad at Rs 4,839.45 crore from Rs 4,848.55 crore in the preceding fiscal.
Provisions for bad loans and contingencies for the reported quarter were down at Rs 173.52 crore from Rs 430.38 crore put aside for the year-ago period. For the full year, provisions were up at Rs 891.02 crore as against Rs 865.08 crore.
Gross non-performing assets of the bank stood at 5.11 per cent of gross advances by the end of March 2021, equivalent to Rs 1,893 crore.
Net NPAs or bad loans were 2.97 per cent (Rs 1,075 crore).
Bank deposits were up by 9 per cent at Rs 44,537 crore by end of FY21, advances were up by 7 per cent to Rs 37,021 crore. Total business was up by 8 per cent to Rs 81,558 crore.
City Union Bank said its board of directors has declared an interim dividend at the rate of 0.30 paise per equity share.
Stock of the bank closed nearly flat at Rs 173.90 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU