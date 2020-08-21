Divi's Labs: APIs, custom synthesis, ongoing capex plan to support growth

The Divi’s Laboratories' stock has gained 44 per cent over the last month after a record June quarter performance and expectations that revenue growth outperformance will continue going ahead. In addition to structural tailwinds in the active pharmaceutical segment (APIs), its relationships with global pharma majors, ongoing capex programme and strong execution are expected to support its growth prospects.

Its recent gains, however, have been on account of performance in the June quarter which was the best in its history. Led by broad-based growth across its three segments ...