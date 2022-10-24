JUST IN
Diwali orders for Sivakasi firecracker units not enough to lift spirits
Reliance to commission its deepwater MJ gas condensate field by year-end
Debt MFs face lower risk, may put up a better show in Samvat 2079
IPO delayed due to Ukraine-Russia war and Omicron wave: Go First
Go First blames Covid-19, Pratt & Whitney as losses double in FY22
Solar glass manufacturer Borosil Renewables acquires Interfloat Group
Office building leasing up 37% in September in top 7 cities: JLL India
Pilots, officers apprehensive of SpiceJet's salary hike announcement
A tough call: Can VIL face the onslaught of rivals Jio, Airtel in 5G race?
Future Retail insolvency: Deadline for bids extended to November 3
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Reliance to commission its deepwater MJ gas condensate field by year-end
Business Standard

Diwali orders for Sivakasi firecracker units not enough to lift spirits

Prohibition on use of chemical adds to pain of ban on firecrackers; industry appeals to Supreme Court for relief

Topics
diwali shopping | Sivakasi fireworks | Sivakasi

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Sivakasi
Sivakasi, which makes over 90 per cent of the fireworks in India, have stopped the production of phuljhari, rolling chakri, and anar (flowerpot) following SC’s ban on barium | PHOTO: SHINE JACOB

Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi, which makes most of the fireworks for India, has had a 30 per cent increase in orders after losing two years to the pandemic but the city’s business isn’t out of the woods yet.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on diwali shopping

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 15:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.