Diwali sale 2018: Tracking the online footprint of festival shopper

Breaking down the digital behaviour of Indian consumers has been an uphill task. Despite the vast reserve of customer data, brands and e-commerce players find it difficult to understand what buyers look for, struggle to win their trust or keep them from dropping out of the online purchase journey.

Recent insights into search and purchase behaviour, still trickling in from the big festival sales, could shine a light on such tricky issues. Take a look at what the insights team at Google found, using search trends to reveal how shoppers shop during the lucrative holiday sales ...