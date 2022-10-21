JUST IN
JSW Steel logs Rs 848 crore loss in Sept quarter as steel prices fall
Hindustan Zinc Q2 net profit rises 33% to Rs 2,680 crore; revenue up 36%
Ambuja Cement net profit down 94% in Sept quarter; revenue up 7.5%
Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 results: Net profit rises 70.8% to Rs 163 cr
CSB Bank Q2 profit at Rs 121 cr, total income rises to Rs 600.12 cr
J&K Bank Q2 profit doubles to Rs 243 crore amid fall in bad loans
Laurus Labs Q2 profit up 14% at Rs 233 cr, revenue jumps to Rs 1,576 cr
HUL Q2 net profit rises 22.2% to Rs 2,670 crore; revenue up 16.4%
Ambuja Cements net profit falls 94% to Rs 51.3 crore in Sept quarter
Reliance Jio Q2 results: Net profit rises 28% to Rs 4,518 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
JSW Steel logs Rs 848 crore loss in Sept quarter as steel prices fall
NCLAT directs Jet Airways' new owner to clear unpaid provident fund, dues
Business Standard

DLF Q2 net profit up 26% to Rs 477 crore, total income fall to Rs 1,360 cr

Realty major DLF Ltd on Friday reported a 26 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 477.20 crore for the quarter ended September

Topics
DLF | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

DLF
Photo: Reuters

Realty major DLF Ltd on Friday reported a 26 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 477.20 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its profit stood at Rs 378.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 1,360.50 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,556.53 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, DLF said in a regulatory filing.

DLF is India's largest real estate company in terms of market capitalisation. It has developed more than 153 real estate projects covering 330 million square feet.

The company has 215 million square feet of development potential across the residential and commercial segments.

The DLF Group has an annuity portfolio of over 40 million square feet.

DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (development business), and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (annuity business).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on DLF

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 19:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.