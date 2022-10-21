JUST IN
Ambuja Cement net profit down 94% in Sept quarter; revenue up 7.5%
Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 results: Net profit rises 70.8% to Rs 163 cr
CSB Bank Q2 profit at Rs 121 cr, total income rises to Rs 600.12 cr
J&K Bank Q2 profit doubles to Rs 243 crore amid fall in bad loans
Laurus Labs Q2 profit up 14% at Rs 233 cr, revenue jumps to Rs 1,576 cr
HUL Q2 net profit rises 22.2% to Rs 2,670 crore; revenue up 16.4%
Ambuja Cements net profit falls 94% to Rs 51.3 crore in Sept quarter
Reliance Jio Q2 results: Net profit rises 28% to Rs 4,518 crore
Karur Vysya Bank net profit up 52% at Rs 250 cr in Q2, deposits grow
Q2 results: Motilal Oswal Financial Services' PAT up 11% to Rs 509 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 results: Net profit rises 70.8% to Rs 163 cr
Business Standard

Ambuja Cement net profit down 94% in Sept quarter; revenue up 7.5%

"The recent cooling off in commodity and energy prices and post-monsoon demand pick-up is a silver lining for coming quarters," Ajay Kapur, CEO, Ambuja Cements, said.

Topics
Ambuja Cement | Q2 results | Adani Group

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Ambuja Cements
The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) for the quarter fell 76 per cent to Rs 334 crore from an Ebitda of Rs 1,416 crore reported last year.

Ambuja Cement, now part of the Adani group, on Friday reported a 94 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 51.3 crore for the quarter ended September 2022, as against Rs 891 crore reported a year ago.

On a sequential basis too, the company's profit tanked 94 per cent from Rs 865 crore earned in the April-June period.

The consolidated revenue for the quarter at Rs 7,143 crore was higher by 7.5 per cent on-year from Rs 6,647 crore reported last year. Compared to the June quarter of the current fiscal, the revenue is lower by 11 per cent. The company reported revenue of Rs 8,033 crore in the June quarter.

“The cement industry has been facing significant margin pressures resulting from steep rise in global energy prices. However, the recent cooling off in commodity and energy prices and post-monsoon demand pick-up is a silver lining for coming quarters," Ajay Kapur, CEO, Ambuja Cements, said.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) for the quarter fell 76 per cent to Rs 334 crore from an Ebitda of Rs 1,416 crore reported last year.

Consequently, the Ebitda margin for the quarter slipped 17 per cent to 4.7 per cent from 21.7 per cent reported last year.

Shares of Ambuja Cement were down 1.02 per cent at the close of trade on Friday on the BSE at Rs 512.25 apiece. The stock has generated a 35 per cent return over the past one year, but is down 5 per cent over the past one month.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ambuja Cement

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 18:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.