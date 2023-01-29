DMRC, Airtel Payments Bank to provide another smart card top-up facility

JUST IN
Topics
DMRC | Airtel payments bank

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

DMRC, Delhi metro
Photo: DMRC twitter

Delhi Metro has partnered with Airtel Payments Bank to provide one more smart card top-up facility to commuters, officials said on Sunday.

This new initiative is focused on contributing to the government's vision of Digital India and financial inclusion by taking digital transaction services to the doorstep of every Indian, the DMRC said in a statement.

The top-up facility of Delhi Metro's smart cards will now be possible through Airtel Payments Bank, it said.

This new facility will be of great convenience to the commuters since this will allow them to use one more reliable option to recharge their smart cards through their mobile phones, the statement said.

The transactions will be completely safe and the card or internet banking details will be saved only once by the app. Recharge through this facility will be fast and convenient, it added.

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 23:57 IST

