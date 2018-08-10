JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Civil Aviation Ministry watching developments at Jet Airways: R N Choubey
Business Standard

Does IKEA excite you? Visit it right here, on your computer

What is an Ikea, Sirji: A pictorial tour

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

First day, first show

First day, first show
1 / 10
 

Almost 40,000 footfalls on August 9, with 1,300 walk-ins in first half hour alone; Serpentine queues by the evening.

A behemoth indeed

A behemoth indeed
2 / 10
 

400,000 sq ft floor area, 7,500 products, including 1,000 priced below Rs 200. Store open throughout the week from 10 am to 11 pm.

Meticulous planning to become India-fit

Meticulous planning to become India-fit
3 / 10
 

The Swedish retailer spent years studying India, made over 1,000 home visits to find out how Indians eat, sleep, relax and entertain. 

All under one roof

All under one roof
4 / 10
 

You get everything, from sofa sets, to beds, to kiddie furniture, to home accessories and even cutlery.

Swedish identity, Indian finesse

Swedish identity, Indian finesse
5 / 10
 

Lower-level cabinets and countertops for the Indian woman, who tends to be shorter than Europeans and Americans.

An Ikea truly for India

An Ikea truly for India
6 / 10
 

 

Products tailored to Indian tastes -- lunchboxes with multiple compartments, pans to cook Indian flatbread, mattresses with coconut fibres.

 

There's something for Everyone

There's something for Everyone
7 / 10
 

 

Hundreds of items at affordable prices, including a $2.16 jewellery box, shoehorns for 70 cents each, multilingual doormats for $5.

 

Winning hearts through stomach

Winning hearts through stomach
8 / 10
 

 

A cafeteria with 1,000 seats, the biggest among all IKEA’s in-store restaurants, offering a spread of Swedish and Indian dishes.

 

IKEA to sway India by 2025

IKEA to sway India by 2025
9 / 10
 

 

Rs 10 billion invested in IKEA Hyderabad. Next on the agenda: 25 stores in India by 2025.

 

Is your city next?

Is your city next?
10 / 10
 

A store in Navi Mumbai next summer, followed by Bengaluru and Delhi. Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata come later.


First Published: Fri, August 10 2018. 21:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements