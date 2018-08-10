Does IKEA excite you? Visit it right here, on your computer

First day, first show
Almost 40,000 footfalls on August 9, with 1,300 walk-ins in first half hour alone; Serpentine queues by the evening.
A behemoth indeed
400,000 sq ft floor area, 7,500 products, including 1,000 priced below Rs 200. Store open throughout the week from 10 am to 11 pm.
Meticulous planning to become India-fit
The Swedish retailer spent years studying India, made over 1,000 home visits to find out how Indians eat, sleep, relax and entertain.
All under one roof
You get everything, from sofa sets, to beds, to kiddie furniture, to home accessories and even cutlery.
Swedish identity, Indian finesse
Lower-level cabinets and countertops for the Indian woman, who tends to be shorter than Europeans and Americans.
An Ikea truly for India
There's something for Everyone
Winning hearts through stomach
IKEA to sway India by 2025
Is your city next?
A store in Navi Mumbai next summer, followed by Bengaluru and Delhi. Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata come later.
