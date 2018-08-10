Snapdeal offers up to 80% discount at 'Deals of India' sale

In the ‘Deals of India' sale, the e-commerce marketplace is offering discounts of up to 80 per cent, along with 20 per cent instant cashback on IndusInd Bank cards and 10 per cent instant discount to SBI debit card users, and HDFC Bank card users

1 / 5

is offering 39 per cent discouunt on the 16-GB version which has 4G connectivity and boasts 2GB RAM. The phone is up for grab for Rs 4,499 against the price of Rs 7,388.

sale is offering massive discounts across categories like mobile and electronics, fashion and home

2 / 5

In laptops, is offering 25% discount on Lenovo Ideapad 330-15IKB. The 15.6 inch laptop boasts Intel Core i5 (8th Gen) processor with 4gb RAM and 1TB harddrive. The laptop is available at a discounted price of Rs 35,999 against the price of Rs 47,800

The sale also boasts of utility items like clothes drying stands, floaters, waterproof bike chargers, backpack rain covers

3 / 5

Nike's Air Max 2017 shoes are available at a discount of 87%. Against the original price of Rs 19,999, the running shoes are available for Rs 2,590

Snapdeal is also offering an additional Rs 50 discount on top of all the existing offers during this sale. To avail the offer users have to apply promo code SAVE50.

4 / 5

In women's accessories, Titan's wrist watch is available for Rs 1400 against the price of Rs 2595, a discount of 46 per cent.

5 / 5