Domestic market recovering; we'll bounce back by April quarter: WCCL CEO

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting (WCCL), the consumer care arm of the Azim Premji-led Wipro Group, which recently entered the South Africa market, saw its international business posting best-ever growth in the first half (H1) of FY20.

WCCL’s Chief executive officer (CEO) VINEET AGRAWAL tells Samreen Ahmad that the domestic market is on the path of recovery and a positive upturn will be visible in the next couple of months. Edited excerpts: Why is the rural market reeling from pressure? When do you expect the demand to revive? A lot of people move from rural areas to urban areas ...