Domino's targets 20-minute delivery across metro cities in next 12 months

Jubilant Foodworks, the operator of Domino’s Pizza, said it now guarantees fresh pizza delivery within 20 minutes of ordering in Bengaluru. The firm also said it was planning to launch such a service in other metro cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad in the next 12 months.
“We are announcing Bengaluru as the first city in the world to offer a 20-minute-delivery guarantee to the customers,” said Sameer Khetarpal, chief executive officer and managing director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, in an interview.
The company has achieved this by enhancing in-store process improvements, upgrading technology, including rider tracking and route optimisation, and expanding its store network.
“This has allowed us to plan our demand and supply better,” said Khetarpal. “We have been preparing for this for almost three years.”
The firm said all of these efforts had resulted in a more efficient delivery process, without compromising on the quality of the food or the safety of its delivery riders.
Domino's 20-minute delivery is available at 170 stores across Bengaluru. Khetarpal said the company is also committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its delivery personnel by providing them necessary training and sensitization.
First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 23:13 IST
