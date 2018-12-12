Don't want to do any major surgery to our financials: Flipkart CEO

As Flipkart moves to its next phase of growth under Walmart, its Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy says he is not worried about the competition (read Amazon) and, instead, wants to focus on creating synergies with the American retail giant. He tells Alnoor Peermohamed and Bibhu Ranjan Mishra that he will continue on the path charted in the last two years.

Edited excerpts: What changed at Flipkart after the Walmart investment and what will change in 2019? Things are actually very good (here), we don't want to change anything. We have been a growth story for the ...