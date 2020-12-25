JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Aurobindo Pharma joins hands with Covaxx for coronavirus vaccine
Business Standard

DoT asks e-commerce sites to pull down listings of mobile signal boosters

The DoT has also carried out raids across multiple locations in South Mumbai over the last two days which led to the removal of 68 illegal boosters (or repeaters), it added

Topics
E-commerce firms | Department of Telecommunications | telecom sector in India

Press Trust of India 

Sharp reduction in capex and an increase in operating profit led to a 49% jump in operating free cash flows on a sequential basis

With mobile network boosters becoming a major reason for poor service quality, the Department of Telecom has asked online sellers to pull down listings of such equipment, an official statement said on Thursday.
.

The DoT has also carried out raids across multiple locations in South Mumbai over the last two days which led to the removal of 68 illegal boosters (or repeaters), it added. The action comes amid frequent complaints of poor network quality in various parts of the country.
.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, December 25 2020. 01:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.