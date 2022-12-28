JUST IN
Business Standard

Need to quickly end call drops, improve quality: Govt tells telcos

Poor quality unacceptable at a time when India is adopting 5G technology: Companies are told

Topics
Department of Telecommunications | DoT | Telecom companies

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

telecom, telcos
Officials said a spike in call drop issues can't be accepted at a time when the country is quickly adopting 5G technology.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in a meeting on Wednesday asked service providers to quickly fix call drops and improve quality, responding after complaints and as the country adopts 5G.

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 19:37 IST

