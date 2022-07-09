JUST IN
Pharma companies with quality compliance to be stronger: Piramal
Business Standard

DoT gets applications from 4 firms to participate in 5G spectrum auction

The applicants include three telecom service providers - Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea

5G Spectrum auction | 5G in India

BS Reporter 

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has received applications from four companies to participate in the upcoming spectrum auction. The auction includes 5G airwaves in 3.5 GHz and the milimetre bands. The applicants include three telecom service providers — Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea. The name of the fourth bidder could not be confirmed.

First Published: Sat, July 09 2022. 02:57 IST

