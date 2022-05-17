Dr Lal Pathlabs Q4 consolidated PAT dips 27% to Rs 62 cr, stock sheds 1%

Dr Lal Pathlabs, India’s largest diagnostic chain, posted a 27 percent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.1 crore in Q4FY22, as against a Rs 85 crore PAT in the year before period.

The stock price dipped by almost 1 percent on the NSE to Rs 2185 apiece.

Its operating revenue increased by 12.7 percent during the quarter to Rs 485.5 crore. Covid19 and allied segments contributed roughly 13.6 percent to the Q4 revenue. For the full year 2021-22, Dr Lal posted a PAT of Rs 350 crore as against Rs 296 crore in the previous fiscal, and its revenues rose by 32 percent YoY to Rs 2087 crore for the fiscal year.

Overall revenue and Ebitda numbers include the impact of the acquired entity Suburban, and thus are not strictly comparable with previous year same quarter, said in a statement.

For the fiscal year, the non-Covid revenues have grown by 34.5 percent to Rs 1691.3 crore, showed the investor presentation. There has also been a 34.7 percent growth in patients to 27.3 mn.

Commenting on the Arvind Lal, Executive Chairman said: “India remains a largely underserved market for diagnostics. The scope for growth for like ours is huge and we want to leverage our position as a leading player.”

Om Manchanda, MD, said that the acquisition of Suburban Diagnostics has brought brand to the heart of the western market Maharashtra.

“We have demonstrated strong growth in this quarter, which is likely to continue as we realize our growth aspirations in various regions across the country,” he added.