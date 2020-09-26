Dr Reddy's enters Rs 28,000 cr market with multiple sclerosis drug in US

-
ALSO READ
Dr Reddy's Labs hits over 4-year high, surges 62% from March low
Trailing in the value chain: Domestic pharma's unfinished agenda
Dr Reddy's reclaims spot as India's 2nd most valuable pharma company
Dr Reddy's hits 52-week high after USFDA issues EIR for Srikakulam facility
Dr Reddy's Labs advances 4%, hits a record high on healthy Q1 numbers
-
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Saturday said it has launched Dimethyl Fumarate delayed-release capsules, used to treat multiple sclerosis (MS), in the US market.
The company's product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Biogen's Tecfidera delayed-release capsules, the Hyderabad-based drug firm said in a statement.
According to IQVIA Health data, the Tecfidera brand and generic market had sales of around $3.8 billion (about Rs 28,000 crore) in the US for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU