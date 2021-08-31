Dr Reddy's Lab launches generic stomach ulcer drug in US market

-
Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said it has launched generic Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide capsules used for treatment of stomach ulcers, irritable bowel syndrome and inflammation of the colon, in the US market.
The company has launched Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide capsules USP, 5 mg/2.5 mg in the US market, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.
The product is a generic version of Librax capsules, it added.
According to IQVIA Health data, Librax brand and generic had US sales of approximately USD 105.9 million moving annual total (MAT) for the most recent twelve months ending in July 2021, Dr Reddy's said.
The company's capsules, USP, are available in one strength of 5 mg/2.5 mg capsules in bottle count sizes of 100, it added.
Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading at Rs 4,705.80 per scrip on BSE, up 0.59 percent from its previous close.
