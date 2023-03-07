JUST IN
Adani Power amalgamates six subsidiary companies including Mundra
Business Standard

Dr Reddy's recalls over 4,000 bottles of drug in US due to packaging error

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is recalling over 4,000 bottles of a generic drug in the US due to a packaging error

Topics
Dr Reddys | United States | Pharamaceutical Industries

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A large drug firm has 12-15 therapy divisions, and if each launches a few drugs, the company brings to the market 30-50 brands a year.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is recalling over 4,000 bottles of a generic drug in the US due to a packaging error.

The Hyderabad-based drug major is recalling 4,320 bottles of Tacrolimus Capsules which are used to prevent the body from rejecting a transplanted organ.

New Jersey-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories Inc, a unit of the company, is recalling the affected lot due to "Presence of one Tacrolimus 1 mg capsule co-mingled in a bottle containing and labeled as Tacrolimus 0.5 mg capsules," USFDA said in its latest Enforcement Report.

The affected lot was produced at the company's Bachupally-based manufacturing plant and marketed in the US by its American arm.

Dr Reddy's initiated the Class II nationwide recall on February 8 this year.

As per USFDA, a Class II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 22:54 IST

