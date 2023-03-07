JUST IN
Apple unveils iPhone 14 in yellow, available in India from March 14
DMRC has to pay from funds lying in its account, RInfra arm tells Delhi HC
Domino's Pizza plans to launch 20-min delivery services in metro cities
Torrent moves SC against NCLAT order on auction of Reliance Capital assets
Swiggy accused of Hinduphobia as bashing of Holi ad trends on Twitter
CRISIL reaffirms ratings for Adani Group's solar, wind power units
FMCG demand goes up in February, as stores stock up for summer
Homebuyers call NCLT order on Jaypee Infratech case 'real Holi gift'
Homegrown startup Yes Madam exposes customers' sensitive data: Report
Hyundai introduces Alcazar with 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine at Rs 16.7 L
You are here: Home » Companies » News
DMRC has to pay from funds lying in its account, RInfra arm tells Delhi HC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Apple unveils iPhone 14 in yellow, available in India from March 14

Apple on Tuesday introduced a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus that will be available to pre-order in India from Friday, with availability starting March 14

Topics
Apple Inc | iPhone

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Apple on Tuesday introduced a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus that will be available to pre-order in India from Friday, with availability starting March 14.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in yellow in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively.

"The extraordinary battery life, lightweight design, pro-level camera and video features, groundbreaking safety capabilities like Emergency SOS via satellite, and all iOS 16 has to offer make iPhone 14 a great option for anyone in the market for a new iPhone," said Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have a durable Ceramic Shield front cover, an updated internal design for better sustained performance and easier repairs, and amazing battery life, with iPhone 14 Plus offering the longest battery life of any iPhone ever.

Both models include a dual-camera system for stunning photos and videos, the powerful A15 Bionic chip, and innovative safety capabilities including Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus feature a durable aerospace-grade aluminium design that is water- and dust-resistant.

--IANS

na/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 21:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.