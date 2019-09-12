Dr Reddy's to Lupin, Indian pharma players get a leg up from domestic sales

The BSE Healthcare index has outperformed the broader markets for the past 3-4 weeks, as drug makers posted double-digit growth in the domestic market on an aggregate basis in July and August. The domestic pharma market grew 9.4 per cent in August — following 13 per cent growth in July — which has helped drive up investor sentiment.

Among companies, Dr Reddy’s, Lupin, Sun Pharma, and Cadila Healthcare have outperformed the pharma market in August, say analysts citing AIOCD data. In fact, Dr Reddy’s has significantly outperformed the IPM (Indian Pharma ...