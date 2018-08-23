Drug firms ask govt to raise ceiling prices of drugs under price control

Pharmaceutical companies have approached the government to raise the ceiling prices of drugs under price control, at least temporarily. If the government yields to the drugmakers’ demands, it would be a rare move under the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO) of 2013.

With rising raw material prices pinching margins, firms say they might have to cut production, which will impact availability. Prices of imported active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) or bulk drugs — raw material used for making medicines — have gone up 20-90 per cent in the past few months. The ...