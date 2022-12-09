JUST IN
NDTV approves proposal to invite two Adani nominees on its board
Business Standard

Drug, medical services firm PharmEasy may lay off hundreds of employees

The company has a total workforce of about 1500

Topics
PharmEasy | layoff | doorstep delivery

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

PharmEasy
PharmEasy reportedly had plans to raise around Rs 6,250 crore from its public offering

Indian drug and medical services firm PharmEasy may lay off hundreds of employees according to sources. This move is being seen as part of a drive by the unicorn company towards profitability via cost-savings and consolidation, as funds dry up, they said.

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 22:23 IST

