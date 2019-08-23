Dunzo in talks with investors to raise $100 mn to fund expansion

Dunzo, a home-grown start-up backed by Google offering local delivery services, plans to launch operations overseas such as in Southeast Asia and the Middle East next year, said Kabeer Biswas, the company’s co-founder and chief executive officer.

In India, the Bengaluru-based company is expecting to double its presence to 20 cities, including Lucknow, Calcutta, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Indore. “We expect to launch the services there (in foreign markets) somewhere in the middle of next year. There is a team that’s going out there and figuring out the (opportunities) ...