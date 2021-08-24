E-commerce enablement startup ANS Commerce eyes Rs 500 cr GMV in FY22

ANS Commerce, a full-stack e-commerce enablement startup, is aiming to reach Rs 500 crore gross merchandise value over this financial year.

With the demand for direct to consumer (D2C) brands picking up pace amidst the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns, ANS Commerce plans to capitalise on the growth possibilities in the area.

With reports suggesting an 88 per cent increase in consumer demand for D2C brands/products, ANS Commerce plans to leverage this surge in demand to act as a catalyst for its business and revenue growth. Having nearly 30 D2C brands already on board its platform, ANS Commerce plans to onboard over 50 more brands over FY22, targeting approximately 30 per cent of its overall business revenue from the D2C brands.

“With brands increasingly adopting a D2C strategy to forge a direct connection between themselves and the customers, they will improve brand salience and differentiation. Besides, the emergence of Thrasio-equivalent in India will only lead more brands to foray into this segment, thereby creating a virtuous cycle for the D2C space. The next wave of D2C will be cross-border and we will be seeing Indian D2C brands venturing into foreign markets and foreign D2C brands entering the Indian market. ANS Commerce is aiming to leverage this D2C boom to drive growth in business and revenue and scale up. We will be adding more D2C brands to our portfolio over the next year to achieve this,” said Amit Monga, co-founder of ANS Commerce.

Among its notable clients are brands such as Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Portico, Piramal, CEAT, Bath & Body Works, Bikanervala, and ITC.

Most brands receive traffic and interested buyers from Facebook and Google and other such platforms. ANS Commerce occasionally runs performance marketing campaigns on the brands' behalf to increase traffic and transaction on their own websites. It also provides brands a platform where they can create their customised website, and also offer e-commerce specific warehousing and order fulfillment services so that consumers get the same experience as on other marketplaces.

"In the month of June we had our highest ever revenue, the highest ever GMV and traffic on the websites that we manage. We had close to 100 brands in April, and we see this scaling to 150-180 by the end of this financial year," said Vibhor Sahare, co-founder and CEO at ANS Commerce.

As the demand for D2C increases from brands, the company plans to increase its effort on the technology side, including developing more customised solutions for their clients.