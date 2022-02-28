E-commerce firm Indiamart acquires 26% stake in Realbooks for Rs 13.75 cr

-
ALSO READ
B2B e-commerce firm Indiamart Intermesh posts 12% decline in Q3 net profit
Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 26% stake in IB Monotaro for Rs 104.2 cr
IndiaMART InterMESH rallies 22% in 7 days on F&O inclusion
West Bengal polls: 40% of voters vote 100% in strength, says Dinesh Trivedi
Dinesh Mongia, Fateh Bajwa join BJP ahead of Punjab Assembly polls
-
B2B e-commerce firm Indiamart on Monday announced acquisition of 26.01 per cent stake in cloud-based account software firm Adansa Solutions for Rs 13.75 crore.
As part of the transaction, Indiamart's wholly-owned subsidiary Tradezeal Online Private Limited has acquired shares via a mix of primary and secondary share purchases.
"Unlike existing desktop based software solutions which were designed for traditional businesses, the team at Realbooks has consciously designed a cloud first product which makes it appealing for new age businesses.
"We believe that this investment complements other initiatives we are taking within this space, and are excited to partner with them for their next phase of growth," Indiamart CEO Dinesh Agarwal said in a statement.
Adansa Solutions under the brand name 'Realbooks', offers a cloud based accounting software product for businesses and had turnover of Rs 2.6 crore in financial year 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU