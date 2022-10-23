E-commerce firms give airlines a miss, ship Diwali parcels by road, rail

Diwali week is usually peak time for domestic airlines, but this around the fortunes are mixed. While passenger demand remains robust, cargo loads have dropped as e-commerce firms have switched to trucks and trains to transport consignments.

This development comes on the back of tie-ups between e-commerce and the Indian Railways and expansion of fulfillment centres that has enabled increased storage and quicker deliveries.

“Air cargo volume for us would double ahead of Diwali because of festive shipments. This year there is reduced demand for air cargo from e-commerce . The shift from air cargo to surface transport was anticipated but not to the extent that we are seeing now,” said Amit Bajaj, CEO (air cargo and trucking) of global freight platform Cogoport. Increase in air freight rates too has proved to be a dampener, he added.

Vistara’s chief commercial officer Deepak Rajawat said the industry had anticipated a surge in air cargo demand especially on the back of relaxed pandemic curbs. However, the reality has been contrary to the expectations. Overall capacity in the market too has increased making the space more competitive for all airlines, he added.

“International business is also sluggish due to various geopolitical and economic factors exacerbated by the increase in aviation turbine fuel cost,” IndiGo said.

Between April – August, domestic airlines carried over 554,000 tons of freight, a growth of 23 per cent over the same period last year. While volumes have grown due to increase in flights, average loads are dipping.

An industry executive said domestic cargo loads have declined 6-8 per cent in the last 3-4 months as e-commerce are transporting more and more parcels by road or rail. Rajawat, however, said despite industry wide challenges Vistara has managed to carry good loads.

“We had a flat trajectory until recently when it came to e-commerce parcel revenues due to the old tendering policy. With e-auctioning our revenue has increased especially during this festive time. There is a significant boom,’” a senior railway ministry official explained. The railway ministry also plans to capitalize on the launch of new initiatives such as Vande Bharat parcel trains to attract more freight volume.

Manish Tiwary, vice president and country manager, Amazon India said the company has been working with Indian Railways since to 2019. “There has been five times growth in railway lanes. For example, Bengaluru to Mysuru can be described as a lane. Using our engagement with Indian Railways, we now have more than 325 intercity transportation lanes. Today you get faster delivery in a city like Ratnagiri or Kolhapur, because of the way we've connected, leveraging Indian Railways. When required, we would leverage both air and ground transport and we have a complex algorithm which works at it. Both air cargo and surface transport are a significant part of the firm