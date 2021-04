E-commerce firms witness 2X rise in orders, gear up for second Covid wave

With the rise in Covid cases, as well as night curfew in several cities, e-commerce companies such as Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal are witnessing at least twice the demand for products, especially essentials and groceries.

Places such as Maharashtra and Delhi, which reported most cases, have taken the lead in terms of demand from customers ordering essentials and groceries online. “The number of orders for the e-commerce companies has increased by almost 2X compared to business as usual,” said an industry executive, who did not wish to be named. According to Seshu ...