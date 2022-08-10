Easebuzz gets RBI's in-principle nod for Payment Aggregation Authorisation

Payments Solutions Platform Easebuzz Pvt. Ltd. on Wednesday announced that it has received in-principle approval from (RBI) for Payment Aggregator (PA) Authorizstion.

Easebuzz is a digital platform where businesses can include “technology-based solutions”, which are integrated with payments so as to digitise collections with ease, said the firm. Over the years, the company has created an affordable and easy to use APIs based platform to offer small businesses “solutions”, which could solve their collection related problems and also bring value in terms of subsidised pricing, easy to integrate API’s and availability of all payment modes for the end user.

Through scalable and easily adaptable API solutions, Easebuzz said it is solving end-to-end payment use cases for MSMEs. It aims to be the financial operating system to the existing 63 million Indian MSMEs and be the catalyst for Digital Transformation.

Speaking on the development, Rohit Prasad, MD & CEO of Easebuzz said, "RBI regulation definitely brings in more trust towards the ecosystem and allows players like us to innovate, so as to strengthen and accelerate the growth of digital payments in the country. Our focus is on creating secure, cutting-edge and easy-to-use Payment Solutions that are more accessible to Indian SMEs and empowering them to be the growth drivers for the $5 trillion economy dream."

In March 2020, RBI issued guidelines to regulate the Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways that facilitate payments in the online space. The guideline defines ‘payment aggregators’ as entities that facilitate e-commerce sites and merchants to accept various payment instruments from the customers for completion of their payment obligations without the need for merchants to create a separate payment integration system of their own. PAs facilitate merchants to connect with acquirers. In the process, they receive payments from customers, pool and transfer them on to the merchants after a time period.