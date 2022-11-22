JUST IN
Easing material costs to aid Pidilite margins, near-term pressures weigh
Easing material costs to aid Pidilite margins, near-term pressures weigh

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

Pidilite Industries

Pidilite Industries posted a weak operating performance in the September quarter as it was weighed down by multiple headwinds. Though raw material costs have come down, there could be near term pressures on profitability given higher priced raw material stocks.

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 19:48 IST

