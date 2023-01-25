JUST IN
Easy Trip Planners Ltd to acquire 55% stake in Glegoo Innovations

Online travel service provider, Easy Trip Planners Ltd on Wednesday said it will acquire a 55 per cent stake in Glegoo Innovations Pvt Ltd, an online travel and tours firm, for Rs 3 crore

Topics
Easy Trip Planners Limited | Companies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

abroad

Online travel service provider, Easy Trip Planners Ltd on Wednesday said it will acquire a 55 per cent stake in Glegoo Innovations Pvt Ltd, an online travel and tours firm, for Rs 3 crore.

The company signed a share purchase agreement with Glegoo Innovations Pvt Ltd on January 24, 2023, Easy Trip Planners, which operates under the brand EaseMyTrip, said in a regulatory filing.

The board of the company has considered and approved the acquisition, it added.

Glegoo will add a new revenue vertical for the company and enable it to scale up its business for online tours and travel related services, it added.

Registered with the Registrar of Companies Vijayawada, Glegoo is in the online travel and tours related services, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 14:09 IST

